An Ohio man originally arrested earlier this month on drug trafficking charges in Pike County is now facing a federal indictment.
According to court documents, on June 22, a federal grand jury in London indicted Pierre De’Aundre Lidge, 24, of Amherst Street, Akron, on charges of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
According to an arrest citation filed in Pike District Court in relation to the incident, on June 5, Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on Lidge’s vehicle in the Stopover area.
During the stop, KSP Trooper Matt Day told the investigating officer, Trooper Jonathan Rouse, that K-9 unit Bruce had given “positive alert” to the presence of a controlled substance.
During a search of Lidge’s vehicle, court documents said, troopers found approximately 3 ounces of a substance containing methamphetamine, as well as a quantity of marijuana and a Glock 22 .40-caliber pistol, as well as a quantity of cash.
According to the indictment, if convicted of the methamphetamine charge, Lidge faces a prison sentence of between five and 40 years in prison. If convicted on the firearm charge, the indictment shows, Lidge faces a potential sentence of between five years and life.
Lidge remains lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where he has been held since his arrest on June 5.