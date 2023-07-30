In July 2022, many areas of Southeastern Kentucky experienced widespread, devastating and deadly flooding.
While there were Pike County residents affected with many losing everything, there were no deaths reported due to the event in Pike County.
The same cannot be said for surrounding counties as 44 people perished in the flooding in southeast Kentucky.
Now, a year later, emergency officials are reviewing their response.
Nee Jackson, Pike County Emergency Management Director said while many of the response plans worked, lessons have been learned to better prepare when the next flood event occurs.
“In some ways I believe we’re a lot stronger now than we were pre-flood,” Jackson said. “We have re-established the long-term recovery committee and the Pike County Relief services now has a solid footprint at their Tolage Creek facility with case workers and some grant funding and that group is doing great things in helping folks out in the affected communities.
“The travel trailers program that Kentucky Emergency Management spun up was in direct response to the western Kentucky tornado outbreak in late 2021 and they used that program here in eastern Kentucky really rather quickly,” Jackson said. “We had that here in Pike County in the Shelby Valley area, so it was in close proximity to the affected areas.”
Jackson said only three families are left in the travel trailers now and he hopes to have them in more adequate housing soon.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Jackson said. “There are a lot of people who have needs, some are not in their homes, but there are people out there who can help them.”
Jackson said there are still organizations coming in on the weekends working on different projects.
“Several churches have groups come in during the summertime that are doing mission projects and they have designed those to be building type projects,” Jackson said.
Another lesson learned from the western Kentucky disaster that Jackson implemented here was daily briefings.
“The morning after the flood occurred, we started our daily briefings,” Jackson said. “We got as many people as we could from as many agencies and offices we could ranging from local, county, state and federal levels and non-profit organizations to start seeing who had what type of aid or equipment, compiling a list of those and begin to get those mobilized here.”
There was one obstacle for which Jackson hadn’t planned, but for which he and his staff quickly adapted.
“We received bulk goods in semi-trucks and normally we would house that in the Appalachian Wireless Arena next to the courthouse, but they had a full calendar of events scheduled and they were business as usual and while we started out there receiving those supplies, we knew we had to quickly set up another location,” Jackson said. “We knew we literally had hours to regroup so we got the city of Pikeville’s big events tent, and we ordered another event tent from the state and put them in the river fill parking lot, and we never missed a beat taking in bulk goods and sending them out to the affected areas, so we implemented a plan on the fly, and it worked.
“I can say our staff is second to no one in the state,” Jackson said. “Everybody has gifts they use on a daily basis, and I couldn’t do my job if it weren’t for the staff that supports me.”
Jackson hopes and encourages everyone to get prepared for whatever the next disaster may be.
“According to data compiled from 1953 to 2018, Pike County ranks eleventh in the top 20 counties in the nation with the most FEMA natural disaster declarations,” Jackson said. “So, a failure to plan is a plan to fail.”