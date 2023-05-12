As the May primary election quickly approaches, officials are reminding residents when and how to vote.
According to Pike County Clerk Darrel Pugh, no-excuse early voting began May 11 and is set to also be held May 12 and May 13 in the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom
Citizens may vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 12, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 13.
As with the previous three elections, Pugh said, this election will be a little different.
This election day, Pugh said, 28 polling places will be open, as opposed to last election’s 23 polling places.
“In the spring of ‘22, there were 18 polling places, then, in the fall … they raised it to 23,” said Pugh. “This election, I’m raising it to 28.”
Of the 28 polling places, Pugh said, 12 of them will be voting centers.
To cast your vote at a voting center, Pugh said, it doesn’t matter where you live.
This election, Pugh said, the schools will serve as the county’s voting centers.
“If it’s a school, it’s a vote center,” said Pugh. “The Blue Goose and Coal Run City Hall are also vote centers.”
The other polling places, which are all district restricted, will be dispersed throughout the county in fire departments, community centers and churches, Pugh said.
Pugh said he would like to thank Pike County Schools District Superintendent Reed Adkins and the employees of the schools and volunteer fire departments who help make it possible to establish these polling places.
To get a full list of polling places, visit, www.pike.clerkinfo.net.
Candidates on the ballot include:
Democratic Party
Governor:
Peppy Martin
Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young
Andy Beshear
Commissioner of Agriculture:
Sierra J. Enlow
Mikael Malone
Republican Party
Governor:
Eric Deters
Bob DeVore
Mike Harmon
Alan Keck
Dennis Ray Ormerod
Ryan Quarles
Johnny Ray Rice
Robbie C. Smith
Daniel Cameron
Jacob Clark
David O. Cooper
Kelly Craft
Secretary of State:
Stephen L. Knipper
Allen Maricle
Michael Adams
Auditor of Public Accounts:
Allison Ball
Derek Petteys
State Treasurer:
Mark H. Metcalf
O.C. “OJ” Oleka
Andrew Cooperrider
Commissioner of Agriculture:
Richard Heath
Jonathan Shell