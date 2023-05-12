As the May primary election quickly approaches, officials are reminding residents when and how to vote.

According to Pike County Clerk Darrel Pugh, no-excuse early voting began May 11 and is set to also be held May 12 and May 13 in the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom

Citizens may vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 12, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 13.

As with the previous three elections, Pugh said, this election will be a little different.

This election day, Pugh said, 28 polling places will be open, as opposed to last election’s 23 polling places.

“In the spring of ‘22, there were 18 polling places, then, in the fall … they raised it to 23,” said Pugh. “This election, I’m raising it to 28.”

Of the 28 polling places, Pugh said, 12 of them will be voting centers.

To cast your vote at a voting center, Pugh said, it doesn’t matter where you live.

This election, Pugh said, the schools will serve as the county’s voting centers.

“If it’s a school, it’s a vote center,” said Pugh. “The Blue Goose and Coal Run City Hall are also vote centers.”

The other polling places, which are all district restricted, will be dispersed throughout the county in fire departments, community centers and churches, Pugh said.

Pugh said he would like to thank Pike County Schools District Superintendent Reed Adkins and the employees of the schools and volunteer fire departments who help make it possible to establish these polling places.

To get a full list of polling places, visit, www.pike.clerkinfo.net.

Candidates on the ballot include:

Democratic Party

Governor:

Peppy Martin

Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young

Andy Beshear

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Sierra J. Enlow

Mikael Malone

Republican Party

Governor:

Eric Deters

Bob DeVore

Mike Harmon

Alan Keck

Dennis Ray Ormerod

Ryan Quarles

Johnny Ray Rice

Robbie C. Smith

Daniel Cameron

Jacob Clark

David O. Cooper

Kelly Craft

Secretary of State:

Stephen L. Knipper

Allen Maricle

Michael Adams

Auditor of Public Accounts:

Allison Ball

Derek Petteys

State Treasurer:

Mark H. Metcalf

O.C. “OJ” Oleka

Andrew Cooperrider

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Richard Heath

Jonathan Shell

