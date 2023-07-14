Nighttime closure scheduled for permanent culvert replacement on Ky. 308 Forest Hills

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of an extended closure along Ky. 308 in Pike County. The work site is located at mile point 1.0 Forest Hills (1.0 miles East of U.S. 119) at the entrance of Pauley Hollow.
This project will replace an existing pipe with a new aluminum box culvert. Crews will remove the existing structure on Friday, July 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and work backfilling and pouring concrete throughout the night to set the permanent culvert in place. The road will be closed at this location until work is complete Saturday, July 22, at 6 a.m. Motorists will be able to access the work zone on either side but will not be able to cross. This aluminum structure will provide a permanent fixture and allow crews to complete this project before the new school year begins.
Residences of Pauley Hollow, Thompson Hollow, Kate Camp Branch, Loftis Hollow, Hillside Drive, and Taylor Heights will not be able to access US 119 until the project is complete, Saturday.
Motorists will need to plan ahead for this closure.
Jigsaw and KYTC will be performing the work. Work schedules are based on weather conditions.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12, or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting, https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new, and look for the list of District 12 counties. Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.