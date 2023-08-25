Night work scheduled to begin Aug. 27 on U.S. 23 in Pike County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of nighttime work in Pike County. Crews will install new planning loops at multiple locations along U.S. 23 near Pikeville. These loops are essential for traffic data purposes, such as traffic counts, KYTC said in a statement Aug. 25.
Work will take place beginning Sunday, Aug. 27, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night for five nights. During this time, traffic control will be in place for lane closures and traffic pattern changes.
The first location will begin on the six-lane section of U.S. 23 between Weddington Plaza and Cowpen (mp. 29.28). Crews will cut into the asphalt to install the equipment on each section of the road, adjusting lane closures as they move from lane to lane. Once complete, crews will move and install loops on three more areas along U.S. 23 from Community Trust Bank to Island Creek throughout the week.
Motorists may experience congestion in these areas while work is happening. Continue to watch for signage and equipment in the area and slow down in work zones.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12, or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting, https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new, and look for the list of District 12 counties.
Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.