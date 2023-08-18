Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville welcomed five new troopers on Aug. 14.
Cadet Class 103 graduated 51 new troopers Aug. 11 at the KSP academy in Frankfort.
The new troopers received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study during the 24 weeks of intense training.
KSP Post 9 Commander Capt. Randy Surber welcomed the new troopers.
“I began my career at Post 9, so I know what a memorable moment this is for these new troopers,” Surber said. “I know all of these new troopers are excited to get to work and begin serving their community.”
Assigned to Post 9 are troopers Kyle Amburgey of Mallie, Izaeyah Dotson of Hindman, Chase Hamilton of Teaberry and Trevor Spurlock and Gregory Whitson, both of Hazard.
“I see the respect that the troopers get especially in eastern Kentucky and that’s something I wanted to be part of," Izaeyah Dotson said. “It’s a great family and I want to protect and serve the community.”
Hamilton said he wanted to get into law enforcement from an early age.
“Since the age of four, I looked up to the guys and it’s something I always wanted to do,” Hamilton said. “The academy really teaches us how to stay alive but I’m now looking forward to learning all I can from my training officer.”
For the next 12 weeks, the new troopers will be working with a veteran Field Training Officer who will be working with the troopers to hone their skills in the field.