A new road in Pikeville was officially opened June 20 with a dedication ceremony naming it after a Pikeville Medical Center board member who has served for nearly 30 years.
The road connects Hambley Boulevard to PMC’s main campus, running through PMC’s Riverfill parking lot.
“This road will relieve the traffic stress placed on Baird Avenue and the Bypass Road,” said Donovan Blackburn, PMC president and CEO. “This connector will take hundreds of employees and patients off Baird Avenue and provide a quicker and safer access to our main campus and to our parking lot area.”
The road was dedicated in honor of Ron Burchett, a former chairman of PMC’s board of directors.
“Naming this street after Ron is a testament to his lasting impact on Pikeville Medical Center and our entire region. Today, we celebrate the dedication, passion and unwavering support he has demonstrated during his many years of service,” Blackburn said. “It is appropriate that one of the last projects he was involved with as chairman will bear his name and be known as a project that increases safety and convenience for our employees, our patients and our entire community.”
Burchett has served as both a police officer and assistant commonwealth’s attorney.
Burchett has served on PMC’s board of directors since 1993, ascending to vice-chairman and then to chairman in 2018 then stepping back to vice-chairman as he announced his retirement from the board altogether at the end of his current term.
“Ron has served on the board for nearly a third of the time that PMC has been in existence as PMC will celebrate 100 years in 2024,” Blackburn said. “Under Ron’s time on the board, he helped direct many of the advancements we now see at PMC.”
Burchett said
“This is a great honor and I want to thank the hospital administration,” Burchett said. “I also want to thank Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter, the commissioners along with the city manager for making this possible.”