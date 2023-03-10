While it is housed in a bubble gum pink building and has a sweet-sounding name, the newest business in the Pond Creek Nation is not a bakery, but is in fact a pizzeria.
Rori Pies, located on a quarter mile off U.S. 119 in the Stone/Huddy community, is a tribute to the child of owners Brianna West and Robbie Roberts. The two have been married for about six years and have three daughters. Their firstborn was Aurora, who was nicknamed “Rori Pie” from birth.
“What we really want is to be able to leave something behind for each of our children,” Brianna said. “So, the restaurant is for our oldest. We named it after her. We thought with her nickname and pizzas being called pies, it worked.”
Brianna and Robbie met on April Fool’s Day through a mutual friend while she was living in Georgia. They always wanted a business of their own but could not find a location that worked well for them.
“Robbie is a commercial contractor. Even though he lived in Georgia, he worked a lot of commercial jobs in Florida,” Brianna said. “We looked at trying to open a business in both Florida and Georgia but the cost of property there is so high, we could not afford it.”
It was during this time of searching for property that her heart turned back to her home in Pike County, Ky.
“With three kids and no support system, it was hard for me being in Georgia while he was working in Florida,” Brianna said. “So, I started thinking about coming home. I grew up in McVeigh (about five miles up the road from Rori Pies) and I have a lot of family here.
“Robbie agreed to come and look around,” she continued. “He liked the area, but it was the Hatfield-McCoy Trails and other ATV riding trails that sold him on moving here.”
After deciding to return to the area, Brianna and Robbie started looking for locations for the restaurant she had always wanted. After looking at several places, Brianna thought about a house near the intersection of U.S. 119 and Ky, 199.
“No one had lived in the house for years. I didn’t even know who owned it,” she said. “I went over to the house across the road and knocked on the door.”
As it happened, the person who answered the knock was related to the owner of the property. While the owners did not live in the area anymore, they came back a few times a year to check on it.
“It turned out that the woman who owned the house happened to be back,” Brianna exclaimed. “It was like a sign that it was meant to be.”
A deal was reached and the couple razed the old house, did a lot of work on the property and Robbie built the restaurant.
Simple enough? Well, not so much. As they started on the project, the COVID-19 pandemic swept in as well. Things like building materials and required inspections delayed their opening several times.
“It was like we would take one step forward and then have to wait three months for an inspector to come out,” Briann said. “The range hood took five to six months to come in and we held our breath waiting on a surveyor to see if the building met requirements. My husband built it according to Florida code because we were told there were no building codes here. It can withstand a hurricane, but we did not know if the elevation was high enough.”
When the final report came back, the building cleared flood plain mandates by six inches.
“It was a long process and we got tired of all the waiting, but we are now open,” Brianna said. “It has been hectic and wild ever since we opened but we are better now and much more efficient. I appreciate everyone’s business.
“When I looked out the window and saw 20 to 25 cars in our parking lot that is designed for about half that number and the phones would not stop ringing, I was overwhelmed,” she continued. “Everyone wanted me to lock the door and stop answering the phone, but I just couldn’t do that. If people were going to support me, I couldn’t turn them away. We explained the situation to everyone. Most were very understanding and patient.”
Rori Pies offers about any type of pizza from traditional cheese and meat lovers to Pizza Bianca to chicken bacon ranch, and everything in between – all baked in a specially built stone slab oven.
“If someone wants something we don’t have, ask and I will do my best to make that happen,” Brianna said.
One such request happened to be for one of Brianna and Robbie’s favorite pizzas, which she forgot to put on the menu.
“We had a woman come in from the Mingo County Courthouse and asked for a pickle pizza,” she said. “I couldn’t believe I forgot that. It was one of the first things I said I was going to have. That evening I went out and bought a big jar of pickles. That woman got her pickle pizza.”
In addition to pizza, Rori Pies serves footlong hot dogs, a variety of sandwiches, sides and calzones. For those with a sweet tooth, the restaurant offers ice cream, shakes, banana splits and homemade pumpkin rolls and cakes.
As of now, Rori Pies only offers carryout and delivery services. Brianna said the building was constructed so that a dining room could be added on later if the business is sustainable. The way things are going right now, she said a dining room could be in the works within six months.
Rori Pies is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. on Sundays. Brianna said they have the most extensive delivery reach of any restaurant in the area, going as far as Big Creek, Blackberry, Turkey Creek and all of Williamson, West Virginia.