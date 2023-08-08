The Pike County School District has named two new principals ahead of the upcoming school year.
Amber Cantrell was named principal of Elkhorn City Elementary and Eric Bartley was named principal of Feds Creek Elementary.
For the last 18 years, Cantrell said, she has been in education.
“I served 12 years at Pikeville Independent Schools as a third grade teacher,” said Cantrell. “And the last five I’ve been here at Elkhorn teaching third and fourth grades and I was curriculum coach for the last year.”
Cantrell holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education grades K-5 from the University of Pikeville, she said, and a master’s degree in elementary reading and math from Walden University.
She also earned her teacher leadership rank 1 certification through the University of the Cumberlands, she said.
Additionally, Cantrell said, she participated in the Principal Prep Program offered through Pike County Schools District.
Cantrell is taking the place of Franklin Lockhart, who will be assuming the role of assistant principal.
Cantrell said she is most excited about working with the kids.
“I was hired July 1 and it’s kind of been lonely,” said Cantrell. “I cannot wait to get students in the building.”
Bartley said this year will mark his 14th year in education.
During the course of his career, he said, he has worn many hats.
“I’ve seen a little bit of it all,” said Bartley.
His career began at Northpoint Academy, Bartley said, where he taught for six months before moving to Mullins Elementary where he taught, coached and drove a bus for three years.
Bartley then moved to Valley Elementary, he said, where he coached, drove a bus and served as the athletic director.
Bartley holds a bachelor’s degree in special education grades k-12 from Morehead State University, he said, and he earned his principalship from Union College.
He also earned his teacher leadership and director of pupil personnel through the University of the Cumberlands, he said.
Additionally, Bartley said, he participated in the Principal Prep Program offered through the Pike County Schools District.
Bartley is taking the place of Darin Stiltner.
“I’ve got big shoes to fill,” said Bartley. “He’s done a great job here.”
Bartley said he is looking forward to becoming part of the Feds Creek traditions and community.
“There’s not many schools like this left,” said Bartley. “And I’m so thankful and so blessed that God has placed me here.”
Bartley said he wouldn’t have made it to this position without God and the support from his family.
Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said both Cantrell and Bartley have been really impressive and he is looking forward to seeing what their leadership will bring to the district.