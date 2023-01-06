With the arrival of a new year, yearly ‘housekeeping’ items appeared on the agenda for the Pike County fiscal court but this year is a little different as a new court assumed their duties.
The new court consists of a Republican majority with county commissioners Ronald Scott, Orville Blackburn and Clinard Adkins joining with Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, the lone Democrat on the court.
Jones said he is looking forward to working with the new members of the court.
“We have a lot of issues facing the county,” Jones said. “I stand ready to work with the commissioners to continue to improve Pike County and to continue to move county forward.”
The first meeting of the new court was an organizational meeting that was held at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2.
The meeting consisted mainly of items that must be renewed annually and the hiring of county workers.
Pike County Clerk Darrell Pugh recommended that Lisa Ferguson continue as the fiscal court clerk, a position she held under the last administration, and the court voted unanimously for her to be re-hired.
Jones then announced his recommendations for members of the executive staff.
“I make a motion to re-hire Sharon Hall as administrative assistant/grant writer, Lynn Haney as receptionist, Reggie Hickman as deputy judge-executive, Jeanne Robinson as executive assistant, and Roy Downey in the assistant county attorney position with the title of general counsel,” Jones said. “There are no new hires in this motion.”
All were hired to their positions unanimously.
The court also voted unanimously to keep Nee Jackson as Pike County emergency management director and all other department heads and county employees. In addition, the court voted to approve Jones’ recommendation that Roy Downey be named to the position of general counsel.
The continuity of government document was also discussed.
“This document specifies what happens if for some reason I become incapacitated or I’m out of the county and the need arises for emergency declarations and who would make those decisions,” Jones said. “As deputy judge executive, Reggie Hickman would be authorized to perform those functions under KRS 67.730-735 and if both myself and Hickman were unable to make those decisions, then the duties shall be assumed temporarily by a member of the fiscal court as set forth in KRS 67.740-745 and he shall have powers as specified in KRS 39.409.”
The court passed the motion unanimously.
The court also agreed to keep the monthly fiscal court meetings on the same days and times, the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. and the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m.
Business hours of the Pike County Courthouse will also continue as is operating from 8:30 Am to 5:00 PM Monday - Friday.
The next meeting of the court will be a special called meeting set for Friday, January 6 at 10:00 AM.