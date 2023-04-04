New diagnostic technology was unveiled March 31 at Pikeville Medical Center.
The new PET Scan technology is designed specifically to detect prostate cancer and on March 10, the region’s first prostate cancer scan was performed in the diagnostic center at PMC, according to hospital officials.
According to Joni Fields, vice-president of diagnostic services at PMC, having this technology locally will keep patients from having to travel long distances for this particular scan.
“We are so excited to offer this new PET Scan imagery technology here at PMC Diagnostic,” Fields said. “This advanced imaging not only allows us to test for and treat prostate cancer, but also it allows us to see if it has metastasized to other areas of the body.”
PMC has long had PET Scan technology, but this prostate PET scan technology is a relatively new technology in the medical scan field.
Dr. Chris Croot, director of medical oncology Services at PMC said the early detection of prostate cancer leads to a better course of treatment for the patient.
“This is a beautiful piece of technology,” Croot said. “Traditional bone scans which were the standard procedure when looking for cancer in the prostate, the accuracy of that test was only 65 percent but with this new PET scan technology the rate jumps to 92 percent, so this is a game changer.”
Croot said that, with the new imaging technology, a patient’s treatment plan can be more specific to their particular case.
Knowing if the cancer has spread beyond the prostate at the time of diagnosis is a monumental step in helping the patient achieve the best possible outcome, he said.