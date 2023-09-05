A new venue offering fun for the whole family is set to open its doors next month.
Michael and Dee Kiser, owners of Pirates Cove and Hideaway Novelties Smoke and Vape, said they are excited to bring a venue to the area that will cater to all ages.
Located in South Williamson, Pirates Cove will offer ax-throwing, a paint and splatter room, a rage room, pool tables, an air hockey table, arcade games and more, Dee said.
Their main goal, Dee said, is to build a family environment.
“We hope to create a fun, safe atmosphere to allow couples to come in and enjoy themselves while the children can enjoy other activities,” said Dee.
Michael agreed.
“I wanted something for the whole family,” said Michael. “I think we need more family-oriented businesses in the area.”
With the birth of their child last year, Dee said, they realized how limited entertainment for children is in our area.
“Becoming a mother helps me think from another perspective,” said Dee. “So, I’m definitely trying to remember my mommas that hate driving hours away for something fun to do.”
Along with entertainment, Michael said, Pirates Cove will also offer concessions, including hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks.
Birthday party packages will also be available, Dee said.
Additionally, Dee said, plans are in the works to have offerings for younger visitors.
“I’m looking for stuff to add towards the bottom of the wall for our younger kids,” said Dee. “We’re ordering busy boards and creating activities for our tiny ones now that the bigger sections are in.”
Pirates Cove will also be hosting tournaments, Michael said.
“We’ll be doing Forza racing tournaments, paintball tournaments and ax-throwing tournaments,” said Michael.
Opening day is set tentatively for Oct. 2, Dee said.
Pirates Cove is located at, 148 Appalachian Plaza, South Williamson.
For more information and updates on Pirates Cove, follow the Hideaway Novelties Smoke and Vape Shop Facebook page.