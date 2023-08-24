People with serious eye conditions can now be treated at Pikeville Medical Center with a new state-of-the-art technology being used at the facility, according to PMC officials.
The Opticyte Amniotic Ocular Matrix tissue technology is being used by the Appalachian Center for Advanced Eye Care at PMC.
According to Dr. Keith Ison, PMC ophthalmologist, the treatment is an option for patients suffering from severe dry eye syndrome.
“This is another option for our patients that may not be responding to other treatments,” Ison said. “Also, patients who have diabetes can develop neurotrophic keratitis and ulcers that are slow to heal. This Opticyte delivery system offers growth and healing factors to treat those conditions, so this new technology has a dual role.”
Ison said dry eye conditions can normally be treated with eye drops and artificial tears, but in some cases, these treatments may not be adequate.
“After trying these treatments and then not giving relief to the patient, surgery used to be the next option,” Ison said. “But, with this new technique, it gives the patient and physician another option to use.”
The new procedure utilizes a thin amniotic membrane placed on the eye which is held in place by a bandage contact lens until it dissolves fully into the cornea. The procedure can be repeated if needed.
“Unlike a surgical procedure, the application of this new technology is performed in a clinical setting and takes about five minutes to perform,” Ison said. “This allows the patient to get back to their normal routine quicker than a surgical option.”