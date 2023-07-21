Authorities have released new details in a Pike County murder case.
Chadwick S. Hunt, 46, of Lick Creek Road, was recently sentenced to serve 23 years in a state penitentiary in connection with the murder of Clara Morgan O’Brien.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said his office, along with O’Brien’s family, are pleased with the verdict, as this case was solved through mediation.
Hunt will not be eligible for parole for at least 20 years, Slone said.
“Because it is a violent offense, there’s a requirement of 85 percent time to serve before he will be eligible for parole,” said Slone.
According to Kentucky Department of Corrections records, the maximum expiration of Hunt’s sentenced would be Dec. 16, 2043, with his first parole eligibility date being July 17, 2040.
The attack which killed O’Brien, Slone said, was brutal.
According to Slone, the autopsy report revealed multiple stab wounds on O’Brien’s body. Additionally, Slone said, there were two significant lacerations on the back of her head most likely caused by blunt force trauma.
She had a broken mandible, he continued, as well as multiple teeth broken out.
“It was a vicious attack that killed her,” said Slone.
O’Brien was reported missing by her partner on Dec. 18, 2020, Slone said, and her body was found on Dec. 28, 2020.
She was found in a culvert close to Hunt’s home, Slone said, her body wrapped in black garbage bags and a mattress cover which had Hunt’s father’s name written on it.
According to Slone, Hunt initially told authorities he and O’Brien were partaking in the usage of drugs at his home and she overdosed, which led to him wrapping her body up and placing her in what he referred to as his “junk room”.
When she began to smell, Slone said Hunt told authorities, Hunt then dragged her out of his back door and into the culvert, with hopes that she would wash away.
Four months prior to O’Brien’s body being discovered, police reported, Hunt’s wife, Valorie Hunt, was reported missing.
Recently, Slone said, authorities discovered bone fragments located on a hill behind the residence Valorie shared with Hunt.
Slone said DNA evidence has confirmed the fragments to be Valorie’s remains.
However, Slone said, a cause of death cannot be determined.
“Because that’s all they had — bone fragments — they could not determine a cause of death,” said Slone.
Unless someone comes forward as a witness or to confess, Slone said, there is currently no evidence that could implicate anyone in Valerie’s disappearance or death.