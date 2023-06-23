Pike County is home to a multitude of outdoor activities and a camping retreat will soon be open to give outdoor enthusiasts a place to stay as they enjoy all the things the mountains have to offer.
Jason Mullins, co-owner of Elkhorn Creek Riders Retreat, said he and his partners, Julie Mullins and Daniel Mullins, are excited to bring a campground to the area.
With the Hillbilly Trail System open and attracting riders, Jason said, they are seeking to provide a safe and comfortable place for lodging.
“Our hope for anybody that comes is for them to relax and enjoy a good fire and the views we offer,” said Julie.
Located about 1 mile from the Hillbilly Trail System and about 20 miles from the breaks, Jason said, there are plenty of outdoor adventures available.
It is also close to Elkhorn City, he continued, where there are opportunities for kayaking, and a bicycle trail goes right by it.
Elkhorn Creek Riders Retreat will be a family-oriented campground, Julie said, and they have future plans to build a playground for kids to enjoy.
They plan to open with 18 sites, Daniel said, along with an office, shop and bath house complete with four individual shower/restrooms.
“Our campsites are large and each site can easily accommodate a camper, vehicle and side-by-side,” said Daniel.
All 18 sites will include water and electricity hookups, Jason said, and about half of them will include sewage.
Also, he continued, they will offer at least six primitive campsites.
Future plans, Julie said, include adding more sites and building cabins.
Ultimately, she said, they want to provide a clean, safe and comfortable place where visitors can stay while enjoying everything the area has to offer.
As riders themselves, Julie said, they always had issues finding lodging when out exploring trail systems.
Jason agreed.
“The main thing people want to do is ride from their campsite,” said Jason. “They don’t want to trailer.”
Currently, Jason said, they are trying to work with the county to install a trail going directly from the campground to the Hillbilly Trail System.
They are hoping to have the campground open in the fall, Julie said, however due to unexpected circumstances, that could be pushed to spring 2024.
“We want to open as soon as we can,” said Julie. “We will get there eventually, regardless, we will make it happen.”
Daniel said they are excited to welcome outdoor enthusiasts from all over to come enjoy the beauty this area has to offer.
“We are located in close proximity to some of the best and most beautiful ATV trails that Eastern Kentucky has to offer,” said Daniel. “We hope to see everyone soon.”