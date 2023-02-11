Josh Reed credits the recent opening of his new barbershop — City Cuts Barbershop in downtown Williamson — mostly to an online video he came across eight years ago.
That was when he was only 15 years old.
He had just made a successful transition from Williamson PK-8 to Mingo Central High School, where, at the time, generally all he had on his mind was to keep up his studies and try to make sure his shift from high school to whatever lay in store for him four years down the road went just as smoothly and just as expectable.
Even now Josh can’t definitively say, and he won’t, that he was completely focused on a specific career choice at this point in his life because, having just reached high school, he really wasn’t.
Like most kids his age, naturally he wanted to be the best student he could possibly be, but he also didn’t want this uniquely special time of his life unnecessarily sacrificed upon the altar of enlightenment as a consequence.
That was the plan and, up to that point, all was typical, blissfully routine. But one day early in his high school career his focus changed, his priorities got re-prioritized, all because of this specific video he just by happenstance came across on YouTube.
“I was on YouTube one day and a video about barbering caught my eye,” the now 23-year-old South Williamson, Kentucky, resident said. “From there I just began watching more of these videos and eventually I got hooked.”
As luck, or perhaps more fittingly, fate, would have it, Josh’s sister-in-law, Kimber Reed, had just recently graduated from cosmetology school and she kindly offered to instruct him on the basic but finer points of haircutting.
“After she showed me a few things, I began practicing with my brothers and cousins, and really, at first, I just considered it a hobby that I really loved doing,” Josh said. “But kind of like what happened with the videos when I first watched them, I became hooked and pretty much knew from that point I was going to be a barber.”
As it turned out, however, becoming a barber did not happen immediately, nor did it happen without a great deal of preparation and hard work.
Upon graduating from Mingo Central, Josh said, he began working two jobs — simultaneously at Hurley Drug Store in Williamson and Sports Stop at Borderland — where he would continue working these jobs until he was around 20 or so.
“Becoming a barber was always really important to me, so that never left my mind,” he said. “It was just a matter of waiting a little while and preparing myself to go to school.”
That time and opportunity finally came, Josh said, when he at long last enrolled at the Charleston School of Beauty and Culture in early 2022.
It was also at the beginning of this long-awaited day in early 2022 that his resolve of sticking to and fulfilling his dream of someday becoming a barber would be sorely tested for the entirety of the 1,200 hours, or approximately eight months, of his training.
“It’s the only school of its kind in this area where you can train to become a barber, and I had to drive to Charleston and back five days a week,” Josh said. “It was hard, but I was determined to finish and it was definitely worth it when I finally graduated later that year in August.”
It was just prior to this, Josh said, fate stepped in again. While still in barber school and just a month before graduating, he learned of the death of longtime Williamson barber Jim Lambert, who for several decades had owned and operated The Friendly Barbershop at 206 Logan Street.
Because Lambert had been at this location for years and had well established himself as a good and reputable barber, and because the storefront was suddenly available, Josh decided it would be the perfect opportunity for him to begin establishing himself there by getting out in front of the possible competition for the location.
He began making phone calls and ultimately managed to secure it for himself a month before he graduated.
“The fact that Jim had been so well-established and so successful, I just saw it as a great chance to keep the doors open and try to build the kind of name and recognition he had here,” he said. “So, I made the decision to go ahead and get the location while it was still available.”
Considering he has maintained a steady flow of both old and all-new customers in just the few days since first opening for business on Jan. 30, it would be hard to argue that Josh’s decision had not been made by someone knowing specifically what he wanted to do in life and exactly what it was going to take to make it become a reality.
Business hours for City Cuts are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, Monday through Saturday.
The phone number is, (304) 928-5616.