Newly-named Appalachian Wireless Arena General Manager Larry Miller says he is excited to continue the tradition of not only bringing in top caliber entertainment but continuing and increasing community involvement at the facility.
Miller was named to the GM position by the City of Pikeville on Aug. 24 but Miller is no stranger to the arena.
“After running my own business for a while and by trade I’m an electrical engineer, I came to Pikeville in 2014 and acquired a job unexpectedly and became the operations manager at the arena,” Miller said. “After about two years, I moved up to director of operations and about two years after that, I was moved up to assistant general manager.”
Miller, a native of Hazard, is looking forward with plans for the arena.
“Much more community involvement,” Miller said of one of his primary goals. “We want to help with everything that’s going on around Pikeville and Pike County and I think that’s why this building was built.
“I felt in my heart for years and years that we could be more directly involved in the community, especially with the kids and the programs they need to utilize,” Miller said.
Miller said several area schools have used the facility to help prepare for various competitions for bands and cheerleading.
“We’ve named Josh Kesler as the new assistant general manager,” Miller said. “We’ve worked together for several years and we’ve both been to Nashville as recently as a couple of weeks ago and we’re both excited at the shows being planned and we have several confirmed that I can’t announce yet, but they’re coming up.”
Miller said he’s blessed to have a well-seasoned and experienced staff already in place and he is looking forward to serving the community.
The arena is gearing up for a busy season, with recent high-profile shows announced, including comedian Theo Von on Nov. 16 and Jack Harlow on Nov. 25. Other upcoming shows include:
• Lamb of God with Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial and Alphawolf on Sept. 11;
• Hardy with Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe on Sept. 14;
• Rend Collective Campfire Worship and Community Reimagined on Sept. 17;
• Jon Pardi on Sept. 29;
• Crowder on Nov. 5; and
• Peppa Pig Live — Peppa Pig’s Adventure on Nov. 11.
For more information on upcoming events, as well as to buy tickets, visit, appalachianwirelessarena.com.