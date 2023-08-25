New Appalachian Wireless Arena general manager, assistant general manager named

Larry Miller has been named general manager of Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Miller has been employed by the arena since 2014, serving as operations manager and director of operations before becoming assistant general manager.
The announcement came in a news release from the city of Pikeville.
"Larry's previous experience coupled with his enthusiasm for providing entertainment for Pikeville and the region makes him a great fit for this position." said Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter.
Miller said he is thrilled to take on the role of general manager.
"I love this building and am blessed with the best staff in Kentucky," Miller said. "They are a seasoned cohesive team and we all look forward to serving our community."
In addition to Miller’s promotion, it was announced that Josh Kesler has been named to the position of assistant general manager.
Kesler said he is excited for his new position, but especially with Miller at the helm.
“I’ve been with Larry for eight years now,” Kesler said. “He’s a very good leader and a great choice for the position.”