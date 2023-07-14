The vacancy of the director of 911/emergency management position in the City of Pikeville was filled during the July 10 Pikeville city commission meeting.
Cody Williams, an eight-year veteran of 911 dispatch with the city was officially hired to replace long time director Paul Maynard who recently retired.
“I’m looking forward to filling the role as director,” Williams said. “I really appreciate this opportunity and the confidence the co,mission has in my ability to fill this position.”
Williams said that, for the short term, things will remain much the same but he did say he hopes to have the dispatch center involved in additional training with the Pikeville police and fire departments.
During the same meeting, the commissioners authorized the director of human resources to post an advertisement for positions for three 911 dispatchers.