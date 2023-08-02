Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings will be held every Thursday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. in the basement of the Christian Life Fellowship Church located on North Mayo Trail at the Pike Floyd County line. For more information, call, (606) 478-LIFE.
