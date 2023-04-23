With overdose numbers rising nationwide, the Coal Run City Commission approved a Narcan usage policy for the police department.
CRPD Chief Anthony Maggard brought the policy before the commission during the April 13 meeting.
“There are times that police officers have to administer Narcan before an ambulance can get to the scene,” Maggard said. “All of the officers have Narcan with them and I just want to make sure we have a proper policy on its use.”
Many times, law enforcement is first on the scene of a potential overdose.
“Departments across the state and the nation have policies on the books on when to use Narcan,” Maggard said. “I just felt we, too, should have a distinct policy.”
Maggard explained to the commissioners that his officers are fully trained in the use and administration of Narcan.
“This policy could save a life,” Maggard said.
In other business, the commissioners voted to approve a proclamation for the 2023 PRIDE Spring Cleanup to be held April 16 – 30.
“This is something we do every year,” Mayor Andrew Scott said. “It’s important for all of us to be vigilant in cleaning up around our homes and businesses as this makes the city even more attractive for tourists and potential new businesses to locate here.”
The commission also approved the minutes of the March meeting in which a discussion of the purchase of a new fire truck was held and approved.
Scott stressed to the commissioners that the first payment on the walk-in rescue station truck won’t be until September 2024.
The new 2023 Freightliner truck comes equipped and has a price tag of $386,468.96.
The next regular meeting of the Coal Run City Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 11 at Coal Run City Hall.