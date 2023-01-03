During the first 2023 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting Jan. 2, the court received an update regarding Mountain Water District (MWD) outages that occurred beginning Dec. 23 during the arctic blast that moved into the region.
MWD manager Roy Sawyers and MWD Board of Commissioners Vice-Chair Randy Tackett explained the preplanning that was done and the amount of water loss due to the severe cold.
“We (MWD) are very proud of our hard working and dedicated employees and I’m pleased to report that as of this past weekend, all customers had water restored to their meters,” Sawyers said. “We did our pre-planning for the event, which included making sure all the pumping stations had working heaters, making sure all trucks and generators were topped off with fuel, maintaining communication with AEP, Pike County Emergency Management, customers and media outlets.”
Sawyers said the system daily total of water through MWD pipes fluctuates between 3.7 and 4 million gallons a day (MGD), with an emergency rate of 5 MGD.
“MWD has over 16,500 active homes with meters,” Sawyers said. “At the highest point, we exceeded the 5 MGD rate at 5.7 MGD and that was due to people letting their faucets drip to prevent frozen lines and to lines and meters that froze and busted.”
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones also commended the work that was done by the MWD employees.
“It was extremely difficult conditions with single digit temperatures and wind chill values at times double digits below zero,” Jones said. “These employees were out in the dangerous weather, missing out on their Christmas events to work on pipes and meters to get water back on for customers and they certainly need to be acknowledged.”
MWD covered over 700 miles of line to eliminate problems during the weather event.
“Our (MWD) repairs made were remarkably lower than expected,” Sawyers said. “Forty percent of our problems were customer side breaks in which they didn’t know they had a leak or needed us to turn off at the base as they didn’t have an accessible cutoff in their home.”