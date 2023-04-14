The Mountain Water District Board of Commissioners has named a new general manager.
In light of the resignation of Roy Sawyers the MWD board put together a search party to find a candidate who could fill that role.
At their April 10 special meeting, after much deliberation, the board named Tammy Olson, current compliance manager at MWD, as the candidate to fill the role of general manager.
Randy Tackett, chairman of the MWD board of commissioners, said he has no doubt Olson will do well in the role.
“Ms. Olson brings a treasure trove of information about the inner workings of MWD to the general manager position,” said Tackett. “That information, coupled with the dedication to the job she has demonstrated to the board of commissioners, was what drove our decision to choose her above several very qualified applicants for the position.”
Olson said she holds a bachelor’s of science in business administration from Kentucky Christian University and is a graduate of Utility Management Institute with the designation of utility management professional.
Additionally, Olson said, she has 23 years of experience in utilities, with 20 of those being at MWD.
Over the course of her years at MWD, Olson said, she has worn many hats and has worked closely with management staff and the board.
Her new role, Olson said, will encompass a lot more decision making and responsibilities. She will also be working more closely with the board of commissioners, the fiscal court and funding agencies.
“My new role will include oversight of daily operations and project management,” said Olson. “And to ensure that we continue on this positive path that we’re on.”
Olson said she is thankful and honored to be offered this position.
“I am extremely honored that they decided to put their faith in me,” she said.
Olson said she is ready to continue forward in the positive direction in which MWD is moving.
“I am so proud of the dedicated men and women who work hard everyday to provide the service that we do to our customers,” said Olson. “I’m confident that MWD will continue to thrive and be successful well into the future.”