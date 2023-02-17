Pike County residents may soon see rate increases on their water and sewer bills.
During a special meeting of the MWD Board of Commissioners on Feb. 13, the board voted unanimously to apply to the Kentucky Public Service Commission for a 18 percent rate increase in the minimum water bill and a three-phase increase in the sewer bill that will ultimately result in a $14.71 increase from the current minimum.
The board issued a signed statement in connection with the move that said the increase is the result of a process that has been going on for more than a year.
On Dec. 13, 2021, the statement said, the Kentucky Public Service Commission ordered MWD to file an application for a rate adjustment no later than Dec. 28, 2022. The commission ultimately granted a request to postpone the submission of this rate adjustment until Feb. 28.
As a result of this order, the statement said, MWD caused a cost-of-service study to be performed.
The results of the study, the statement said, indicated that a rate increase is required for MWD to be able to continue providing clean, potable water to its customers.
According to a resolution filed in the case, MWD’s review of its water operations suggest that an increase in water rates is required sufficient to produce additional revenues of at least just under $2.1 million, or approximately 25 percent, over revenues from water rates for the period from July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
In the statement, MWD officials said it has become necessary to request a general rate increase for water from the current monthly minimum of $23.93 to a new proposed monthly minimum of $28.23. This is a proposed increase of $4.30 per month, or an 18 percent increase.
Additionally, the statement said, it has become necessary to request a general rate increase for sewer from the current monthly minimum of $37.73 to a new proposed monthly minimum of $43.39. This is a proposed increase of $5.66 per month, or a 15 percent increase.
According to the resolution, MWD’s review of its sewer operations suggest the rates for sewer service should be increased to produce additional revenues of $1 million, or approximately 50 percent, over revenues for the period from July 1,2021 to June 30,2022 is required.
Given the magnitude of the required increase in rates for sewer service, the resolution said, such an increase should be implemented in three phases.
By Phase Three, the resolution said, the new rates will produce the necessary increase in revenues of $1 million for sewer service.
According to the resolution, Phase One rates, which would go into effect upon approval, will raise the minimum monthly sewer bill to $43.39; Phase Two rates, which will go into effect one year after approval, will raise the minimum monthly sewer bill to $47.92; and Phase Three rates, which will go into effect two years after approval, will raise the minimum monthly sewer bill to $52.44.
“Every effort has been taken to keep the monthly minimum payment amount for residential customers to a minimum,” MWD officials said in the statement. “However, in order to allow MWD to continue to operate as efficiently as possible, it has become necessary to request these general rate increases.”
Also, the statement said, due to the Kentucky Public Service Commission’s requirement that all public utilities maintain their water loss at or below 15 percent, it has become necessary to place a monthly surcharge on all water bills for the next three years.
According to the resolution, to cut unaccounted-for water loss to the required 15 percent, MWD has found that a water infrastructure improvement program should be implemented. This program, the resolution said, should be funded through a temporary surcharge of $5.61 per month for 36 months.
In the statement, officials said the surcharge will be used solely for the purpose of acquiring the equipment and hiring the personnel necessary to cut the water loss down to the required 15 percent.
Although they are proposing a new monthly minimum water rate, the statement said, MWD’s proposed rates for water are still below the current minimum rates charged or proposed in the surrounding counties.
“The MWD Board of Commissioners would like to express their deepest appreciation for the employees of MWD åœand commend them for providing water service of the highest quality at the most economical rate in our immediate area,” the board said in the statement.
The proposed rate increases and additional water infrastructure surcharge have to be submitted to the Kentucky Public Service Commission for approval by Feb. 28.
The next MWD Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Thurs., March 20.