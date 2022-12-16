A murder charge that a Pike man was facing was dropped recently, after new evidence was introduced into his case.
Monroe Jackson, 57, of Caney Drive, Pikeville, was charged in September with murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun after a shooting incident at his residence which left 32-year-old Ryan Hurst dead.
Jackson was indicted on the charge last month, but court documents show that, on Dec. 13, Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s Office and Jackson’s attorney Joseph Lane filed a joint motion asking that the murder charge be dismissed.
According to the motion, when the case was
presented to a Pike grand jury for indictment in November, Slone’s office was not in possession of the medical examiner’s report in the case. The report, according to the motion, contained details pertinent to both the investigating officer’s testimony and questions posed by grand jurors.
Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman dismissed the charge without prejudice that same day, but left the handgun charge as pending.
According to a report filed in the case later in the week, on Dec. 14, the case was re-presented to a grand jury with the medical examiner’s report included. The grand jury noted in its report that, “based on all evidence available to us at this time, we do not find sufficient evidence to return an indictment for murder (against Jackson).”
As of presstime Dec. 15, Jackson remained lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where he has been held since the incident.