A Pikeville man with numerous felony convictions is facing the possibility of being sentenced to life in prison if convicted in connection with an indictment handed down July 12 by a Pike grand jury.
David Parsons, 40, of Left Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville, was indicted on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense) while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (while in possession of a firearm, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
The indictment stems from a June 22 incident which police said occurred when they went to serve a search warrant at his residence.
Upon entering the driveway of the residence, the arrest citation said, Parsons looked out a front window and then ran away.
Parsons ran around the right side of the trailer, the citation said, where he was stopped by force by officers Zachary Bowen and Alexis Stambaugh.
Parsons continued to resist arrest, Stambaugh wrote, and several officers had to assist in apprehending him.
Once control was gained of Parsons, the citation said, in his left front pocket, officers located a clear bag wrapped in aluminum containing a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Additionally, Stambough wrote, on the ground where Parsons was caught, officers located a blue container containing multiple clear bags with white crystal-like substance inside believed to be methamphetamine along with seven white oval shaped pills identified as Gabapentin.
Inside the residence, according to the citation, officers located drug paraphernalia in the form of multiple new and used clear bags, pipes, digital scales and money which are all commonly associated with the trafficking of illegal drugs.
Also located inside the residence, the citation said, was a rifle; Parsons is a convicted felon.
Parsons freely and voluntarily stated that all items seized were his, Stambaugh wrote.
According to the indictment, the trafficking charge and the persistent felony offender charges against Parsons are class A felonies, which carry a potential penalty of life in prison if he’s convicted.
The indictment said that Parsons was convicted of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance in two cases in 2019. Parsons has also been convicted, the indictment said, in seven other felony cases, which include charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and forgery, among others.
Parsons has been lodged in the Pike County Detention Center since his June 22 arrest.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury included:
• Whitney Stacy, 27, of Davis Fork Road, Grundy, Va., and Tyler Sullivan, 27, of Race Fork Road, Hurley, Va., on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.
• Kimberly Key, 56, of Wolford Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI and a traffic charge.
• Elijah B. Childress, 30, of Devane Lane, Frankfort, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Manfred Seth Williams, 30, of Left Fork of Island Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Darren C. Patton, 26, of U.S. 460, Staffordsville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robin Morrison, 50, of Forest Trace, Huddy, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Rose Booten, 40, of Julius Avenue, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Billy Rex Adkins Jr., 49, of Beaver Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Ian Matthew Elia, 35, of Hurricane Branch Road, South Williamson, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping (two counts).
• Derek Nunemaker, 29, of Marrowbone Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on two counts each of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Steven Edward Reynolds, 46, of Wildcat Drive, Richmond, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (handgun), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and traffic charges.
• Timothy Belcher, 27, of Hog Branch, Jenkins, on a charge of second-degree assault.
• Daniel Bush, 37, of Adkins Lane, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.
• Donald West, 56, of Six Camp Road, Pinsonfork, on a three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Joseph Helmstetter, 47, of Ballentine Street, Overland Park, Kansas, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge.
• Rodney Lovern Jr., 48, of Horseshoe Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Tiffany Kendrick, 40, of Ratliff Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sarah Morton, 23, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, on charges of identity theft, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Austin Dale Moore, 26, of Narrows Branch, Hardy, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.
• Lewanna Keathley, 44, of Toler Creek, Harold, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Megan Osborn, 27, of 3rd Street, Pikeville, on a charge of identity theft.
• Randal Abshire, 27, of Carter Street, McAndrews, identity theft and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Benjamin Tackett, 48, of Pearl Street, Louisa, on charges of identity theft and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Jacqueline Bailey, 33, of Marrowbone Creek Road, Marrowbone, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (three counts), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge.
• Jaron L. Thompson, 26, of Browns Lane, Louisville, and Malcolm Johnson, 20, of Wilson Avenue, Louisville, on a charge of theft. Thompson was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.