Multiple embankment repairs set to begin Dec. 9 on Ky. 122 in Pike County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of multiple repairs along Ky. 122 in Pike County. Crews will begin repairing embankments at mile point 14.28 ( 2.0 miles south of U.S. 460) near Collins Highway and work towards mile point 0.25 near the base of Abner Mountain on Indian Creek.
Work is expected to take three weeks as crews drill and stabilize multiple sites along the route then fill the embankments with rock. One lane traffic and delays are expected due to the equipment needed and narrow road widths. Crews will work Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Friday, Dec. 9.
Motorists are encouraged to pay close attention to signage in the area as well as equipment parked during daytime and overnight hours.
King Crete has been contracted to perform the work.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12 or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new and look for the list of District 12 counties. Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.