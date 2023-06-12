Morehead State University will host a competition for the finalists of the StartUP Appalachia Regional Business Pitch Competition. The event takes place on the Morehead campus at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC).
StartUP Appalachia highlights young companies with unique products or services to grow their businesses with assistance from outside funding. The competition allows startups to validate their business concept to potential investors and leaders.
The Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) competition is presented by Community Trust Bank and powered by KY Innovation. SOAR received nearly 30 applications from 14 Kentucky counties, narrowed to seven finalists competing at MSU this month.
The finalists and their businesses are:
Brayden Harris – Fragaria
Elijah Jensen – Blackbox Energy Systems of Owingsville
Payton Keathley – Xiled Inc. of Pikeville
Nathan Little - Queen City Streams of Hazard
Payton May - Tunezle
TJ Rayhill – Bluegrass Crickets
Kyle Turner – 1620 Distilling of Garrett
The competition winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize, with second place receiving $3,500 and third place receiving $1,500. All finalists are guaranteed a prize of $500 and coaching from SOAR's Business and Innovation team. A networking reception will follow the competition.
Individuals and businesses can register to attend the event.
To learn more about MSU's School of Business Administration and its programs, email, cbt@moreheadstate.edu, or call, (606) 783-2090.