Four new members were sworn in at the meeting of the Morehead State Board of Regents on Aug. 18.
The new regents, according to a statement from MSU, are:
• Student Regent Presley Boyer
• Faculty Regent Dr. Joyce Stubbs
• Appointees Rhonda Jennings Blackburn and John Holbrook
Boyer is a senior biomedical science major from Louisa and president of the MSU Student Government Association. She was elected by the student body.
Stubbs is an associate professor of engineering and technology management and is administration certified for career and technical education. She was elected by the faculty.
Blackburn is an associate general counsel with Pikeville Medical Center, focusing primarily on risk management and litigation management, the statement said.
Holbrook is the business manager-financial secretary-treasurer of the Tri-State Building and Construction Trades Council, covering 32 counties in Eastern Kentucky, South Central Ohio and Southern West Virginia.
In addition, the board elected officers during the meeting. Eric Howard will serve as chair, Sanford Holbrook will serve as vice chair, and Mary Fister-Tucker was reappointed treasurer. Jessica Stigall will serve as board secretary.