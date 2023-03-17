The Mountain Water District approved the formation of a search committee to find a replacement for outgoing General Manager Roy Sawyers during their March 8 special meeting.
Randy Tackett, chairman of the MWD Board of Commissioners, said Sawyers submitted his resignation, which will go into effect on or around July 31.
However, Tackett said, Sawyers will be undergoing a medical procedure in mid-April, therefore they need to find someone to fill the position as soon as possible.
The search committee, Tackett said, will consist of two commissioners — Tackett and Vice Chairman Johnny Denison.
The committee will be looking for three to five candidates who either possess an engineering degree from an accredited institution and have five years experience in a supervisory role, or who have significant engineering experience in a supervisory role.
“I think, going forward,” said Tackett, “we’d like to have someone in that position that does have an engineering degree.”
Paul Chaney, secretary of the MWD Board of Commissioners, said experience should trump an engineering degree.
“That confuses me a little bit,” said Chaney. “Only because I don’t think that an engineering degree trumps experience.”
Chaney went on to say he may be biased because he has an interest in the position, but he believes that an in-house promotion would be the way to go, regardless of an engineering degree.
Commissioner Myrtle Runyon agreed.
“I’m inclined to think that if there is someone in-house who is qualified and wants to pursue this position,” said Runyon, “I would rather hire from in house than outside.”
Denison said the resolution does not dictate needing an engineer, as it calls for a candidate with a degree and five years experience or a candidate with significant engineering experience.
Tackett said the candidates that are chosen by the search committee will be required to have the full approval of the board before being hired.
He went on to say they are looking for an effective leader that will carry them through the next 10-15 years.
“This is a decision, folks,” said Tackett, “that will affect the Mountain Water District, hopefully, for the next 15 years.”
The resolution passed unanimously.
The next MWD Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 5 p.m. on March 30.