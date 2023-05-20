The third annual Mountain Grrl Experience will be held June 15 through June 17 in Pikeville and will feature music, art and workshops.
Organizer Kris Bailey Preston said the event will have something for the entire family.
“The Mountain Grrl Experience welcomes everyone as we celebrate the talents of Appalachian women,” Preston said. “This is an entire family friendly event with lots of things to do.”
Something new added this year is Bluegrass Night
“This will spotlight the talent of women in all female bands or led by female performers,” Preston said. “This will take place June 15 at the Mountain top Media stage in front of the Appalachian Wireless Arena and will begin at 6 p.m.”
Preston said the Appalachian Center for the Arts is a crucial partner in the event.
“We work with the App Theater very closely and they will have an art display during the entire month of June beginning June 2,” Preston said. “That will be handled by Jessica Salyer, a local artist and will be held on the second floor at the App Theater.”
Preston said the Mountain Grrl Experience works with the City of Pikeville and the Pike County tourism boards in planning the event.
“We can’t thank everyone involved enough for their hard work and the dozen or so women who work so diligently in the planning of this event,” Preston said. “This year, we have so many events going on.”
Workshops this year include arts, clogging, instruments and songwriting.
One of the songwriting workshops on June 16 will feature Magoffin County native Rebecca Lynn Howard.
Howard has written songs for fellow Kentuckians Patty Loveless and John Michael Montgomery and is a two-time Grammy award winner and Nashville recording artist with several hits accredited to her.
“We are very fortunate to have Rebecca joining us this year and for giving her insights to songwriting,” Preston said. “We have so much this year, something really for everyone and every age group.”
Preston said there will be some sensory sensitive events, food trucks and lots of music.
“This year, Main Street will be closed during the event hours, and we’ll be using the city park as well,” Preston said. “And perhaps most importantly, these events are free.”
For more information, check out the website, www.mountaingrrlexperience.com.
Updates will also be posted on the Mountain Grrl Experience Facebook page.
“We want to invite everyone, all are welcome, to help celebrate Appalachian women,” Preston said. “We hope you bring the entire family.”