Two Pike County women, including one out on bond in connection with a previous drug trafficking case, were arrested recently after police said they found several pounds of heroin, firearms and a large amount of cash while investigating drug trafficking.
According to an arrest citation, on June 9, the Kentucky State Police Post 9 Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a “knock and talk” at a residence at Ky. 319, Hardy, in reference to suspected drug trafficking. During the investigation, the citation said, officers spoke with Leatrice Michelle Hunt, 41, and her daughter, Destiny S. Hunt, 19, as well as the homeowner, who was not charged during the investigation.
The citation said that Leatrice Hunt consented to a search of her person, during which officers found approximately 4 grams of heroin.
Leatrice Hunt, the citation said, told officers there was an additional quantity of heroin in her bedroom, and led officers there. During a search of her bedroom, the citation said, officers found an additional 4 grams of heroin, as well as two loaded 9 mm handguns.
Smaller baggies containing suspected heroin were found, the citation said, and the officers obtained consent to search a safe in the residence, where they found a large quantity of suspected heroin.
According to a statement from KSP, in total, officers found approximately two pounds of suspected heroin, a total of $25,000 in cash in small bills, and six firearms.
Both Leatrice Hunt and Destiny Hunt were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and charged with first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), while Destiny Hunt was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
According to court documents, Leatrice Hunt was indicted in March on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams of cocaine, first offense) and a traffic charge in relation to a case from earlier in the month.
According to court documents, Pikeville Police Officer Jordan Clemons arrested Leatrice Hunt on March 6 when she was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine and $1,585 in cash during a traffic stop.
At the time of the June 9 arrest, Leatrice Hunt was free on a $5,000 surety bond awaiting trial in the March case.