Pike County is receiving $3.8 million to expand access to clean water and support nonprofit organizations.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Pike County officials joined Gov. Andy Beshear at the Pikeville Area Family YMCA to announce where the monies will go throughout the county.
Beshear said the region has seen a lot of devastation in the last couple of years and now it is time for some good news.
“This region has been through a lot,” said Beshear. “But today, we’re here to invest.”
Beshear announced $3.5 million in awards from the Cleaner Water Program Funds.
Elkhorn City received $82,536 to improve the wastewater collection system as well as $303,597 to construct a new water main to support reliable water service to 350 homes.
Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor thanked Beshear and said it represents a step in the right direction.
Mountain Water District (MWD) received $1,926,262 to replace leak-prone water lines in multiple locations.
MWD also received $313,000 to install a waterline to provide water to four unserved homes in the Peach Orchard area.
“That means four of your families are going to have reliable drinking water for the very first time,” said Beshear.
The City of Pikeville received $624,915 to extend sewer service to an area of the Cedar Creek Subdivision, along with $313,520 to upgrade the water treatment plant.
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said these projects are extending and improving water infrastructure in Pikeville.
“This was a good day for our city,” said Carter. “And these funds will help us continue to have good days moving forward.”
Beshear also presented six awards totalling more than $330,000 from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund.
Appalachian Hospice Care received $100,000.
Charles R. “Shag” Branham, COO of Appalachian Hospice and Home Health Services, said their small agencies lost many nurses to the money that the travel agencies were providing and at a time when they needed the capital to have a program of impact, Gov. Beshear and his team provided that breath.
“The funds we have received from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will allow us to continue to attract and sustain employees with upgraded retention programs,” said Branham, “so we can continue to serve the families of our region.”
Also receiving $100,000 was the City of Pikeville Exposition Center as well as the Pikeville Area Family YMCA.
Helping Hands of Phelps received $2,993.
The Salvation Army received $9,291.11.
Judi’s Place for Kids received $17,789.38.
Beshear said he can’t thank the staff of Judi’s Place enough for the important work they’re doing.
“It is a testament to the goodness of these individuals of having to go in and see in many ways the worst of the worst that humanity can do to somebody,” said Beshear. “But to be there for the very most important people in our society … the kids, I can’t thank this staff and the staffs of these centers enough for doing incredible work.”
Beshear said it can get easy to get bogged down with the challenges the region has faced in the last few years, however, the tide is turning and the future for Eastern Kentucky is bright.
“I truly believe as a state that we are turning the page,” said Beshear. “From adversity to prosperity.”