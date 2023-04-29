During a surprise event at East Ridge High School — attended by a whole host of students, friends, and colleagues — East Ridge High School Teacher Ms. Amy Moore was announced as the Big Sandy Community and Technical College 2023 KCTCS High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award recipient.
Established by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), the Pathfinder Award recognizes high school teachers and counselors for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going plans, according to a statement from BSCTC.
“Before, during, and after Community College Month, high school’s teachers and counselors are working tirelessly to ensure our young people can succeed in the classroom, workplace, and community,” said Dr. Telly Sellars, interim BSCTC president. “In that spirit, the Pathfinder Award recognizes the best and brightest among us who go above and beyond to embolden and empower the next generation.” Sellars added, “Thanks to Ms. Moore’s exemplary efforts, countless students at East Ridge High School are able to follow their dreams and make more informed decisions about their future.”
The statement said that any high school teacher or counselor can be eligible for the Pathfinder Award and must be nominated by a KCTCS student or faculty/staff member. Winners were selected based on the following criteria: (1) encouraged student(s) to attend a KCTCS college; (2) assisted student(s) in identifying a career and postsecondary path; (3) provided mentorship; (4) and/or maintained contact with student(s).
In addition to Moore, the Pathfinder Award was given to one teacher or counselor from each of the other 15 KCTCS colleges. All total, nearly 250 nominations were submitted, representing every KCTCS college. For more information on the Pathfinder of the Year Awards, visit, https://kctcs.edu/landing/pathfinder-awards.aspx.