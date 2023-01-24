A Pike County man who suffers from medical issues, was the focus of a Golden Alert Jan. 20 but was found the next day in Virginia.
Charles Douglas Coleman, 79 was last seen Jan. 20 prior to the issuance of the lart in the Millard community and was traveling on U.S. 460 toward Elkhorn City.
According to information provided to Pike County Emergency Management officials by family members, Coleman suffers from dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure.
Kentucky State Police, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Elkhorn City Police, and members of several volunteer fire departments began looking for Coleman.
Coleman was located in Buchanan County, Virginia, as concerned citizens began calling authorities that they had seen the white Kia Sorrento with Kentucky plates near the Grundy, Virginia, area.
Coleman was found Jan. 21 and was transported to a hospital by EMS suffering from confusion and hypothermia according to family members.
Coleman’s current condition is not known at presstime.