Millard School is inviting the community to come enjoy good music all while helping a good cause.
The school is hosting the Declan Strong Benefit Concert to help assist the family of seven-year-old Declan McCoy, who is currently battling cancer.
Chloe McGuire, Millard School kindergarten teacher and organizer of the event, said Declan was a student in her kindergarten class last year and has been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma.
“It started in his sinus cavity and it spread to his lungs,” said McGuire. “So they are currently going through all kinds of treatment and back and forth radiation and chemo.”
According to McGuire, Declan receives treatment in Lexington, and as one of four siblings, travel is challenging.
The goal of the Declan Strong Benefit Concert, McGuire said, is to help ease some of the financial stress for the family.
“What the benefit concert is for is to help them pay for traveling expenses and maybe if they have to get a hotel and food,” said McGuire. “And (it’s) maybe just for fun things for him to do, because this is stressful on him as well.”
The concert will feature music from Brayden Williamson and Friends, Dave Ratliff and Friends, Dewayne Abshire and Friends and more, McGuire said.
The cost to get in, McGuire said, is a minimum $5 donation at the door.
“It’s a $5 minimum donation,” said McGuire. “But we’ll gladly take more.”
Concessions will also be available at the concert, McGuire said, as will Declan Strong T-shirts and bracelets.
Additionally, raffle tickets to win a guitar autographed by Koe Wetzel will be available, McGuire said, and the drawing will take place that day.
All proceeds from the event will go to Declan’s family, McGuire said.
She went on to say she is overwhelmed by the support from the community for Declan and his family.
“The community has come together, beyond belief, for this baby who is going through the worst thing on the planet,” said McGuire. “You wouldn’t find that in big cities.”
McGuire said she is hoping for a good turnout and her wish is for Declan to get to use some of the money to do something fun.
“I hope he gets to do something fun with this money,” she said.
The concert is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at the school gymnasium.
Donations are also being taken via PayPal at, PayPal.me/cmcguire20; and via GoFundMe, at, https://gofund.me/3c6fe138.