Mia Cambrie Simpkins was crowned Miss Elementary America 4th Grade in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 30.
Mia is the nine-year-old daughter of Shane and Kristi Simpkins and resides in Prestonsburg. She will be entering her fourth grade year at Porter Elementary in Paintsville.
Mia is involved in many activities within her school and community. She is a member of the gifted and talented program, she is a school ambassador and she dances at Dance Etc., where she is on the mini large elite competition team that competes nationally.
She also plays golf on the Ky. Jr. Tour, the Peggy Kirk Bell Tour and the U.S. Kids Junior Tour.
Mia said she is excited for the upcoming year where she will be promoting the Miss Elementary America platform BRAVE, which stands for Building Respect and Values for Everyone, as well as her personal platform of Leading Through Reading.
“Mia is super excited for this opportunity and would like to say, ‘Thank you,’ to everyone who followed and supported her and she cannot wait to make an impact during her reign,” a statement said.
For more information about Mia promoting her platforms or community service opportunities, email, kristisimpkins@yahoo.com.