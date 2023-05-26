The following offices will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day:
• Pike County Courthouses in Pikeville, Belfry, and Phelps
• Pike County Road Department
• Pike County Animal Shelter
• Pike County Sheriff's Office
• Pike County PVA's Office
• Pike County Solid Waste Department will be closed on Monday, May 29; Monday collection will be on Tuesday, May 30; and the remainder of the week will be picked up one day later than regular schedule
• Pike County Clerk's Offices (all locations) will be closed on Saturday, May 27th and Monday, May 29th
• Elkhorn City Hall
• All City of Pikeville offices
• Coal Run City Hall
• All Pike County Public Library locations
• The Appalachian Wireless Community Trust Bank Box Office.
• Mountain Water District.