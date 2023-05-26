The following offices will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day:

• Pike County Courthouses in Pikeville, Belfry, and Phelps

• Pike County Road Department

• Pike County Animal Shelter

• Pike County Sheriff's Office

• Pike County PVA's Office

• Pike County Solid Waste Department will be closed on Monday, May 29; Monday collection will be on Tuesday, May  30; and the remainder of the week will be picked up one day later than regular schedule

• Pike County Clerk's Offices (all locations) will be closed on Saturday, May 27th and Monday, May 29th

• Elkhorn City Hall

• All City of Pikeville offices

• Coal Run City Hall

• All Pike County Public Library locations

• The Appalachian Wireless Community Trust Bank Box Office.

• Mountain Water District.