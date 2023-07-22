The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure recently restricted the license of a physician assistant with a local practice in Coal Run.
According to KBML documents, in late May, the organization entered into an agreed order with Shelbra K. Bartley which prevents her from:
• Prescribing, administering or professionally utilizing controlled substances;
• Performing any act which would constitute the practice of a physician assistant unless or until the panel or its chair has approved, in writing, the practice location at which she may practice as a physician assistant;
• Practicing in a location separate from her supervising physician;
• Applying or being approved to practice under any supervising physician who is not board certified in AMBS or AOA speciality; and
• Practicing outside the scope of the supervising physician’s board-certified specialty.
In addition, the order said, she must reimburse the board’s costs of $3,543.75 within six months of the entry of the agreed order.
According to the order, On March 21, 2022, the Office of the Inspector General, Drug Enforcement and Professional Practices Branch of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services opened an investigation into Bartley’s prescribing after several patients were noted in KASPER as having received long-term diet prescriptions in KASPER From Bartley.
At the time of the review, the order said, the OIG noted that Bartley’s supervising physician was an emergency medicine physician and that Bartley was associated with Bartley Medical Services LLC (doing business as Bartley Medical Weight Loss and Coolsculpting).
The OIG review, the order said, included a review of Bartley’s KASPER records, which consisted of 80 pages and 1,593 prescription records from Aug. 27, 2021 through Aug. 27, 2022, and found she prescribed medications for weight loss (65 percent), testosterone for hormone replacement therapy (29 percent) and opioid use disorder (6 percent) and that she administered or dispensed testosterone directly from office stock on 264 occasions.
The supervising physician’s KASPER records consisted of 14 pages and 201 prescription records consistent with the scope of practice of an emergency room physician, the order said.
Bartley’s supervising physician was interviewed, the order said, and told them he was her primary supervising physician until approximately December 2020.
Bartley, the order said, was interviewed the following day and she provided a written statement that after her supervising physician, Bill Webb, D.O., passed away in September 2021, she began practicing under a different supervising physician, who supervised her off-site and reviewed 10 charts each quarter.
A KMBL consultant performed a review of eight of Bartley’s patient charts, the order said, and found that Bartley had “violated Board regulations and engaged in dishonorable, unethical or unprofessional conduct of a character likely to deceive, defraud or harm the public or any member thereof … by failing to conform to standards of acccepable and prevailing medical practice …”
Included in those violations, according to the order, was the Bartley treated her husband in a non-acute, non-emergency situation without a physical examination and without querying KASPER (until under board investigation).
The order said Bartley responded to the board consultant’s review in writing by saying that she acknowledged she would benefit from “an increase in knowledge of Kentucky state and national obesity medicine guidelines and standards of care.”
“My charting needs to be improved to accurately document the individual time I have spent with my patients, especially when formulating their nutritional and exercise plan,” she further wrote. “ I have not documented well. I recognize if it's not charted it has not been completed and my words today cannot accurately denote the time I have spent.”
Further, Bartley responded, she has joined the Obesity Medicine Association, registered for a course, “Fundamentals of Obesity Treatment,” revised patient forms. She wrote she had also, since the consult report, been charting in such a way that it was reflective of time spent counseling patients.
“I have stopped prescribing any controlled substance for weight loss until I have further training, and I can increase my knowledge of the current Kentucky state guidelines and standards of care,” Bartley wrote. “The majority of my patients are seen for nutritional counseling and are managed with medications that are not controlled. Unfortunately, the patients whom have prescribed controlled medications for, my charting has not accurately depicted the individualized treatment plan.
“I am dedicated to treating the obesity epidemic in Eastern Kentucky,” she continued. “I look forward to your guidance and recommendations to help me be a stronger provider.”
During a May 18 appearance before the KBML inquiry panel, she said she ceased prescribing controlled substances in mid-March and had not provided medication assisted treatment for opioid use disorder since January.
The agreed order, documents said, was in lieu of the issuance of a Complaint and Emergency Order of Suspension.