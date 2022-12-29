Representative Bobby McCool of Johnson County is the new vice chair of the Kentucky House’s Budget Review Subcommittee on Postsecondary Education, House Speaker David Osborne announced recently.
This subcommittee plays an integral role in shaping fiscally responsible government spending for Kentucky’s public higher education institutions, according to a statement from the Kentucky House Republican Caucus.
“It is an honor to have the confidence of leadership to serve our district, as well as the entire Commonwealth, in this capacity,” McCool said in the statement. “I am committed to making higher education accessible and affordable for all learners, regardless if they are from rural or urban communities, and I look forward to the progress we can make.”
“McCool has been a strong voice for higher education and vocational training in Frankfort, and the committee appointment reflects just that,” the caucus statement said. “He has helped create greater transparency with in-demand jobs within the state and also required Kentucky’s universities and colleges to submit annual financial disclosure information to the legislature. He additionally led a bipartisan effort to pass legislation excusing absences for students’ mental or behavioral health during the school year.”
“Representative McCool has devoted the vast majority of his adult life to helping Kentuckians find a career path they can be proud of and I am grateful that he’s answered the call to continue doing so in a new capacity. Not only does he understand the value of higher education, but he also knows that vocational education programs are equally capable of providing both a paycheck and a fulfilling career path,” said Osborne. “Bobby’s worked with budgets in the community and technical school system and fully comprehends that we only have one chance to spend a dollar so we have to get it right the first time. He is the clear choice when it comes to the responsibility of overseeing budget matters and writing the budget for Kentucky’s public universities.”
Prior to joining the House, McCool taught vocational skills to secondary and post-secondary students in Eastern Kentucky, followed by nearly three decades as an instructor at Mayo Technical College. He was on the original Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents when Mayo merged with Prestonsburg Community College to become Big Sandy Community and Technical College, and he worked as a Director of Mayo and as Vice President/Chief Institutional Officer during his time at Big Sandy.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a committee chair “serves as the parliamentary head of a committee. The chair sets the committee’s agenda, determining when—or in many states, whether—bills will be considered.”
The 2023 Regular Session will convene on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting, legislature.ky.gov, or following, @KYHouseGOP, on Facebook, Twitter and most major social media outlets.