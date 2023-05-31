Rep. Bobby McCool of Van Lear will serve on the Kentucky General Assembly’s Lottery Trust Fund Task Force, according to a statement from the office of House Speaker David Osborne. Legislative leadership created the panel to focus on issues pertaining to the lottery budget, as well as identifying both areas of improvement and potential solutions.
"I am excited to be appointed to the task force dedicated to the examination of Kentucky's Lottery Trust Fund," McCool said. "As co-chair, I am committed to leading this collaborative effort with diligence. The Lottery Trust Fund plays a pivotal role in shaping educational opportunities for our students, and it is our responsibility to ensure it is being used optimally. With a strong focus on transparency and fiscal prudence, combined with my background as an educator, my colleagues and I will work to ensure that every dollar serves the best interests of our students.”
Stemming from HCR 34, the Lottery Trust Fund Task Force ensures scholarships and grants funded by the trust fund align with the state’s current and future educational needs. According to figures from the Kentucky Lottery Corporation, 21 cents of each dollar spent on lottery games is used to fund grants and scholarships through the Lottery Trust Fund. Since 1999, more than $4.4 billion in lottery proceeds have been directed to education. Those scholarships include the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), College Access Program, Dual Credit, Work Ready Scholarship, Kentucky National Guard Tuition Award Program, and the Kentucky Tuition Award Program. Lawmakers expanded eligible uses and increased access to KEES funding in 2023. The task force will continue this work, and develop their findings into recommendations for the next legislative session.
“During the 2023 Regular Session, we addressed the juvenile justice crisis, lowered taxes, protected our public pensions, ensured access to reliable and resilient energy sources, and increased access to lifesaving medical services. We also passed legislation aimed at improving workforce shortages in health care, education, and law enforcement and moved to protect parent’s rights and ensure the individuals and institutions our children rely on are acting appropriately,” Osborne said. “These accomplishments are the result of a productive interim. Our objective is to come into each session with an agenda aimed at building a brighter future for the people of our commonwealth. Task forces like this one have proven to be a vital tool, providing us with an opportunity to focus on issues as they develop.”
Task force members will meet throughout the 2023 Interim and submit their findings and recommendations to the Legislative Research Commission by December 4, 2023, for referral to the appropriate committee or committees.
In addition to the task force, McCool will serve on the interim joint committees on Appropriations and Revenue, Education and Natural Resources and Energy, as well as Transportation.
To follow the task force and other legislative work, visit, legislature.ky.gov, or follow the House Majority Caucus on Facebook and, YouTube @KYHouseGOP.