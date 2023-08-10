Mennonite Central Committee Appalachia SWAP is inviting the public to an open house celebration at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at Elkhorn Community Church, 3040 Elkhorn Creek.
MCC Appalachia SWAP is a new nonprofit home repair program that addresses substandard housing needs in Pike County.
The program opened its doors on May 10, and has since helped 11 families throughout the county have a safe, warm and dry home. The organization welcomes the public to tour their new facility, learn about the program and find out how the community can get involved.