A new board member was sworn in during the April 12 meeting of the Pike County Public Library Board of Trustees.
Utility Management Group’s Greg May filled one of two vacancies on the board.
During the meeting, May abstained from voting on items connected to the budget, stating he hadn’t had time to review the items or participate in the formation of the 2023/2024 budget.
Delania Adkins, Director of Libraries explained to the board that the new budget contained no major changes from the current operating budget
After the second reading of the budget, the board voted to approve the 2023/2024 budget with May abstaining.
The new budget will begin in July and run through June 2024.
Adkins reported that the library district held 81 programs during the month of March with 3,377 people attending the programs.
The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 18.