The Marrowbone community is mourning the loss of a well-known EMT/firefighter.
Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Clifford Belcher, 47, of Elkhorn City, was killed in a single vehicle wreck shortly after 2 a.m. on June 7.
According to Kentucky State Police Post 9, Pikeville, the initial investigation indicates Belcher was drive a 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix on Ky. 3174 when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Belcher was pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall’s office.
Marrowbone Fire Chief Clinard “Bubby” Adkins said Belcher was a member of the Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department.
“He was a valued member of the department …,” Adkins said. “We have lost a great asset to our fire department and community.”
KSP Trooper Adam Pierce is conducting the investigation.
Funeral arrangements had not been released at presstime.