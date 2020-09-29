A trial against a Pike County man accused of manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend’s father was delayed last week after, officials said, it was discovered the key witness in the case cannot be located and may be coordinating with the suspect in the case.
A hearing was held Sept. 23 in the case against Michael Yates, also known as Michael Hall, 43, of Rocky Road, Pikeville, who was scheduled to stand trial Sept. 28 on charges including first-degree manslaughter and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree in connection with the March 12, 2019, stabbing death of Charles Albert Ratliff.
During the hearing, Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman canceled the Sept. 28 trial date and moved the trial to Nov. 30.
Pike Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Slone told the News-Express in 2019 that the stabbing occurred in the afternoon hours at Cox Farm Road of Regina-Belcher Highway after Yates and his girlfriend, Beverly Ratliff Hamilton, got into an altercation. Hamilton is Charles Ratliff's daughter.
"Beverly sought out her father for assistance after the altercation with Yates," Slone said.
Slone said Yates and Ratliff then got into a physical altercation and the stabbing took place.
"At some point while leaving the property, Yates stabbed Ratliff and killed him," Slone said.
Slone said investigators were unable to locate the knife used in Ratliff's stabbing death, and both Yates and Hamilton were charged with tampering with evidence. Prosecutors said Hamilton took a knife off her father’s body and concealed it from police investigating the incident.
Hamilton later pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
Slone told the court during the Sept. 23 hearing that Hamilton, the key witness in the case, has absconded from parole and he presented evidence that indicates she may be taking direction from Yates.
“The commonwealth is going to ask for a continuance and we’re basing that on the fact that we have been able to locate Beverly Hamilton, who is the only other witness to this homicide,” Slone said. “She’s absconded from supervision and there’s warrants pending for her and the state police are looking for her.”
Slone said a message Yates sent to Hamilton from jail indicated that Yates is advising her to avoid authorities.
“Mr. Yates is encouraging her to lay low,” he said. “He had sent her a message on July 8 in which he stated, ‘Just giving you a heads up, they will probably try and come and collect you for trial in September, so if you’re running, you might just want to be laying low Sept. 28.
“He’s encouraging her to make herself unavailable for trial,” Slone said.
Yates’ attorney, Public Defender Emma Jones, told the court that Hamilton’s testimony may be beneficial to Yates.
Yates remains lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where he has been held since Ratliff’s death.
