A Williamson man was arrested and jailed on several charges after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase in both West Virginia and Kentucky.
According to court documents, the two-state chase began on April 2 when a Mingo County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s deputy was nearly hit by Christopher Allen Cline, 51, while the deputy was patrolling near the intersection of U.S. 119 and West Third Avenue in Williamson, West Virginia.
Following the near collision, court documents said, the deputy initiated his lights and siren in an attempt to get Cline to pull over and stop.
Instead of stopping, court documents said, Cline sped up and fled into Kentucky, at which time KSP troopers were contacted and then subsequently assumed the chase at Ky. 292 near Goody.
Cline traveled east on Ky. 292 until managing to cross back over into West Virginia and onto Route 49, court documents said, at which time the MCSD again took over the pursuit.
While traveling toward Matewan, West Virginia, court documents further stated, Cline “drove on the wrong side of the road numerous times, almost striking several vehicles, and operated at high rates of speed.”
Cline eventually stopped near Hatfield Bottom and was taken into custody, court documents said, at which time deputies searched his vehicle and found 7.49 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a BB&T bag containing more than $370, as well as another bag containing Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances.
Cline was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court and formally charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, felony transportation of controlled substances into a state(s), possession with intent to deliver (three counts), obstruction, no insurance, defective equipment, expired registration, driving on a revoked license (third offense) and violation of an EPO.