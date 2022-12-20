The Mingo County (West Virginia) Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate a collision that killed two people and left two others hospitalized.
According to the MCSD, the crash happened on Route 49 near Blackberry City at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
Dustin Crabtree, 41, of McCarr, was killed in the crash.
The name of a 7 year-old also pronounced dead at the scene is not being released at this time.
Injured and transported to a local hospital for their injuries was the mother of the 7 year-old girl, Lea Roberson, 36, of Matewan, West Virginia, and her 9 year-old sister, whose name is also not being released at this time.
The circumstances surrounding the crash, the MCSD said, remain under investigation and are yet to be determined.