The City of Pikeville is kicking off the start of the summer season with the 10th anniversary celebration of their premiere event: Dinner in White.
According to Jill Dotson, executive director of economic development for the City of Pikeville, Dinner in White will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
To mark their 10th anniversary, Dotson said, this year’s theme is going to be “Hollywood glam”, complete with a white carpet for photo ops.
“This year, for our 10th anniversary celebration, we wanted to make it as festive and glamorous as possible,” Dotson said.
Tickets for the event are $35 per person, Dotson said, however, as this is one of Pikeville’s most popular events, the dinner is almost sold out.
Dotson said the city appreciates the public’s participation over the years and they are pleased with its growth.
“When we started this 10 years ago, we had about 300 people in attendance,” said Dotson. “This year, we’re expecting 600.”
Party-goers can expect a fun, festive night full of dinner and dancing, Dotson said.
Guests may bring their own dinner from home, she said, or bring takeout from a local restaurant.
Also available this year, Dotson said, for an additional $25, guests can enjoy dinner from Appalachian Wireless Arena’s Elite Catering at the event.
During the dinner, Dotson said, an interactive DJ will be playing music and keeping the dance floor active.
Guests are also encouraged to decorating their table all white for a chance to win “best decorated”, according to the event’s social media page.
Proceeds for the dinner, Dotson said, go to the Main Street Live Program, which then uses the funds for special projects in the downtown Pikeville area.
The event wouldn’t be possible, Dotson said, without Main Street Director Minta Trimble and her team of board members, as well as the Dinner in White Committee.
Dotson said the City is really proud of this event and they’re looking forward to celebrating their 10th anniversary.
“Dinner in White is just one of the beautiful ways we can showcase our downtown area,” said Dotson. “Putting the lights out and having that party, festive atmosphere, it’s just a beautiful time for people to come together and have dinner.”
Dinner in White will take place on Main Street in downtown Pikeville.
In the case of rain, Dinner in White will be held the same date and time inside the Appalachian Wireless Arena on the concert floor, located at, 126 Main Street.