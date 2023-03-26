PRESTONSBURG — Members of the community joined the Mountain Arts Center and Diversified Energy to celebrate the opening of the MAC’s Diversified Energy Education Wing on March 20.
“This is a pretty cool day,” said MAC executive director Joe Campbell. “We have worked on this partnership for a couple of years. Back in late fall, we were able to get the deal done with Diversified Energy, and we are very proud of it. From top to bottom, they are a professional organization that we love to work with” he said.
Campbell went on to say that the partnership will help benefit the MAC’s overall mission for years to come.
“This is helping to continue Billy Jean Osborne’s dream of this being an educational center” he said. “The partnership has allowed us to be able to expand our arts and education hours into the evening five days a week, and we have Saturday morning lessons now” he said. Campbell also said the partnership has allowed them to expand their instrument collection for educational purposes.
Maverick Bentley, Senior Vice President of Midstream Operations for Diversified, then spoke a few words. “We at Diversified have established ourselves as being a company that, I would say, wants to be a part of the Eastern Kentucky tradition” he said. Bentley said the partnership with the MAC may have taken longer than he and others had hoped, but it was well worth it. “The great part is that today we are here, celebrating this partnership” he said.
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton expressed his gratitude to Diversified, and said he looks forward to working with them in the future. Big Sandy Community and Technical College Provost Denise King echoed Stapleton’s gratitude and hope for future collaboration.
Maverick Bentley stepped to the podium again, and paid tribute to his late friend and former co-worker at Diversified, Joey Stumbo. Stumbo’s memory was honored with an educational room within the wing being named after him.
“The energy and dedication that he showed in his role as a leader is unmatched” Bentley said. “The passion and emotion was just as significant around his love for music. And so, I’m so proud and honored, on behalf of my great friend Joey to make this dedication in the Diversified Energy Education Wing.”
Diversified’s Safety Manager Jordan Pigman announced that another classroom was being dedicated to first responders. “I have the honor of talking about the next room that was put in honor of all first responders and fallen officers,” he said. “I know this dedication may not seem like it’s something huge, but it’s our way to try to honor you guys. The things that you all do are under-appreciated. In the end, what I want to get across is thank you. As humbly as I can say it, thank you so much for everything.”