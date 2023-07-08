Love was loud in Pike County during the last week of June as the LoveLoud ministries offered free services to residents while witnessing about the love of Jesus.
According to Jason Johnson, interim associational missions strategist for the Pike Association of Southern Baptists, LoveLoud is a ministry of the Pike Association of Southern Baptists.
In 2015, Johnson said, the association felt a burden from God to get out in the community to help spread the love of Jesus.
“It was just a burden to get out in our community and not just do church in the building, but also outside the four walls,” he said.
For five days, Johnson said, LoveLoud participants broke out into three groups to perform services for community members.
The first group focused on community service, Johnson said, such as free yard sales and car washes.
The second group, he continued, focused on community outreach by going door to door to invite people to vacation bible school and things of that nature.
The third group, Johnson said, focused on light construction projects, such as building handicap ramps for those in need.
Participants in LoveLoud provide all services for free, Johnson said, because the love of Jesus is free.
“Folks will try to pay us; they will say, ‘Well, nothing is free,’” said Johnson. “And we will say, as a matter of fact, there is; and that’s salvation through Jesus.”
Along with witnessing and offering free services, Johnson said, the week consisted of nightly revival church services at Grace Baptist Church.
This year, Johnson said, they had a little over 90 participants, mostly from Pike County, in the LoveLoud program.
Johnson said it is nice to have so many people come out to support the cause.
“We all work together to spread the gospel of Jesus,” said Johnson.
To learn how to be part of the program next year and for more information, visit the LoveLoud Facebook page, LoveLoud Pike; or visit their website at, www.pikeassociation.org/loveloud.